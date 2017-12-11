Man sets himself on fire

On Sunday December 10th 2017 at approximately 03:55 a.m., City of Newburgh police received a report of a man on fire at 405 Broadway.

It was learned that a man in his late thirties purchased a pre-paid amount of gasoline from the Shell Station. The male then went outside to the pump and proceeded to pour gasoline over his entire body. The man then lit himself on fire. Bystanders on scene attempted to put the fire out with snow.

The City of Newburgh Fire Department and Mobile Life support services responded to the scene. The male was taken to St. Luke’s hospital before being transported to Westchester Medical where he is listed in critical condition.

The identity of the male is being withheld at this time.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the City of Newburgh Police Department at (845) 561-3131.