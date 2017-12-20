Marlborough Police host toy drive

For nearly twenty years the Marlborough Police Department has been collecting and distributing toys to families in town. Just after Thanksgiving they set out boxes at the Elementary and Middle schools, Sawyer Savings Bank and CVS for people to place new toys. Last week the toys were brought to Town Hall for families to come with their children, up to the age of 16, to select favorite items.

Police Chief Gerald Cocozza said a half a dozen local businesses made monetary donations that allowed his department to purchase additional toys. He estimated that nearly $3,000 in cash was donated.

Chief Cocozza said local churches and the schools give his department the names of families who want to participate and there is a simple form a family fills out in order to receive toys. He said the form is used just to verify that the family lives in town.

Cocozza said his department develops a ‘wish list’ for certain toys from the forms “and we try to accommodate that as best we can and they each get a time slot where they get to come in and do their little Christmas shopping based on what’s here.” There are twenty-seven families scheduled to come to the toy drive and each child can choose from three to five gifts.

Chief Cocozza thanked all of the volunteers for helping in the toy drive.

“I’m glad every year it gets better and better,” he said.

Any toys that are left over are donated to Ulster County Protective Services and the Family of Woodstock that also serves families in the Marlborough area.

By Mark Reynolds

mreynolds@tcnewspapers.com