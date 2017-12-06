Newburgh Historical Society presents Candlelight Tour

Visitors to Newburgh’s Historic District are awed by its architecture and its views of the Hudson River. For the past three decades, supporters from all over have joined the Newburgh Historical Society in celebrating a treasured architectural history during the annual Candlelight Tour.

The self-guided tour will take place this year on Sunday, December 10, between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. The 1830 Captain David Crawford House, the Society’s headquarters located at 189 Montgomery Street, is the starting place for the Tour.

The house tour features a diverse assortment of public and private spaces within and beyond the City of Newburgh’s East End Historic District. These include city and suburban houses and homes in the rehabilitation process and some of Newburgh’s most important landmarks.The Crawford House will be decked out in natural greens and floral arrangements, with wreaths and trees, and period decorations typical of the 19th century.

“It is a labor of love by the volunteers of the Historical Society to create such a splendid exhibition of natural beauty with garlands and bows, decorative fruits and candies that dazzle the eyes of visitors year after year,” said planning committee member Warren Cahill.

This tour is the Historical Society’s major fundraiser. The money raised is applied towards the preservation of the Crawford House that is undergoing some extensive renovations, including a recently completed top-to-bottom painting of the house’s exterior. Neighbors will open their fascinating homes, showcasing their historic significance or their modern take on holiday expression.

Tickets can be purchased online at newburghhistoricalsociety.com or by calling 561-2585. Visitors will save $5 off the regular $30 ticket price by purchasing tickets in advance. An illustrated guide booklet and a custom map will be provided to add historical context and enrich the visitor experience.

The Historical Society of Newburgh Bay and the Highlands was launched unofficially when the Hasbrouck House (Washington’s Headquarters Newburgh) was in danger of demolition after the Revolutionary War. The current Society, incorporated in 1884, has always been an advocate for Newburgh’s history. The Society’s headquarters, 1830 Captain David Crawford House, was purchased in 1954 to save it from demolition and symbolizes their dedication to preserving and protecting Newburgh’s assets.

The Crawford House, a historic house museum and the Society’s headquarters, located at 189 Montgomery Street within the City of Newburgh’s Historic District is open for tours by appointment. For more information about admission, tours, or programming please call 561-2585.