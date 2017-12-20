Times Community Newspapers
NFA’s Makarov qualifies for state meet

December 20, 2017

Aleksey Makarov qualified for the boys’ state swimming meet when he won the 50-freestyle Wednesday, Dec. 13, during a tri-meet with Cornwall and Middletown.

Ed Domanico won the 100-butterfly and the 100-backstroke.

Makarov, a junior, won with a time of 22.08, and he went 1-2 in the event with Andrew Nieves.

Makarov also won the 100-breaststroke, qualifying for the state meet with a time 1:01.19. Ed Domanico was also a double winner in the 100-butterfly and 100-backstroke.

Newburgh won the meet with 460 points. Cornwall was second with 416 points. Middletown was third with 379 points.

Makarov, with Josh Bryant who won the 200-individual medley, helped Newburgh win the 200-medley relay. Bryant, who also won 100-freestyle, qualified for the state meet in the 200-individual medley with a time of 2:00.45.

Makarov and Bryant, with Phillip Williams and Ethan Domanico, also won the 200-freestyle relay.

By Bond Brungard
sports@tcnewspapers.com

