Pine Bush principals discuss outreach programs

Pine Bush school district principals spoke about their family engagement and community outreach programs during last week’s board of education meeting.

“What we do can’t be wrapped in a box and doesn’t have a pretty ribbon on it,” said Circleville Middle School Principal Lisa Hankinson. “It’s just people everyday doing what we do so well.”

Hankinson spoke about the various community partnerships the Circleville Middle School is involved with, including Orange County Mental Health, Boys and Girls Club and Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Council.

This year, 39 families were helped on Thanksgiving by the school. The school’s health office and student council members collected food from community providers, staff and students. Hankinson said that 90 students will receive toys for the upcoming holidays and a total of 52 families will be helped with a food basket. Donations run yearly for Circleville Middle School.

In Pine Bush High School, a winter clothing drive is being conducted by the Unity Club. They collect gently used clothing items for families in addition to the shelters in surrounding areas. The high school is partnered with Toys for Tots, the Lions Club and the Pine Bush Elementary Food Pantry.

Crispell Middle School Principal John Boyle spoke about the various family engagement programs the school holds. The school hosts holiday food drives, fundraisers for disaster relief, senior citizen luncheons and sports and activity nights. For the past 17 years, over 250 students and families have been served during the school’s Thanksgiving luncheon which is hosted at the Pine Bush Fire House.

The principals of Pine Bush elementary schools (Circleville Elementary, E.J. Russell Elementary, Pakanasink Elementary and Pine Bush Elementary) came together to give an overview of the four school’s efforts in community outreach.

Currently, the four schools conduct a fundraiser to support Relay for life and the fight against cancer, partners with the Lion’s Club, who provide a no-cost vision screening and glasses for the pre-k and kindergarten students every year and conduct Thanksgiving and December holiday food basket collections.

“All of this doesn’t happen by accident,” said Pine Bush Superintendent of Schools Tim Mains. “It happens because of the dedication and commitment of the [leaders] of each of these schools.”

By Jaspreet Gill

