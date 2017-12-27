Police chief job in limbo, again

At its regular meeting on Dec. 20, the City of Newburgh Civil Service Commission was unable to confirm whether Douglas Solomon met the requirements to be appointed as the next police chief of the City of Newburgh.

“Have we received a determination as to whether or not the appointment of Mr. Solomon would be a valid, lateral transfer?” asked civil service commission Chairman Thomas Murphy. “There is no determination from the state yet,” replied civil service Administrator Michelle Mills. “It’s pending.”

It has been three years since the city has had a permanent police chief. The delay was caused, partly, due to a requirement that city department heads reside in the City of Newburgh, the civil service commission’s refusal to promote former acting Police Chief Dan Cameron, and a lack of interest in the job by eligible candidates.

“As you are aware, all the candidates on the current eligible list for the Police Chief Exam #60184 have declined interest in the position,” City Manager Michael Ciaravino wrote in a letter to the civil service commission on Dec. 12.

“I received an application from Chief Douglas Solomon… who is retired from the position of Village of Monticello police chief and currently serving as City of Beacon police chief… Specifically, I am requesting the commission’s opinion about whether the civil service examination that the candidate took as a predicate to becoming police chief in Monticello will be acceptable to the commission in support of his candidacy in Newburgh.”

However, Mills said the city would have to wait for an answer from the state Civil Service Commission and the Office of Commission Operations and Municipal Assistance. “There’s nothing for us to do,” Murphy declared. “At this point and time, we’ve responded.”

Murphy asked Mills how long she thought it might take to receive a response back from the state. “They could not give me a timeframe,” she said. Mills noted that she received the letter from Ciaravino only days prior.

Solomon worked as a police officer, lieutenant and police chief in the Village of Monticello, where he served for more than 20 years. In March 2012, he began serving as police chief in the City of Beacon. Ciaravino said Solomon had worked in diverse communities, earning a 2010 achievement award from the NAACP of Sullivan County.

At a Newburgh City Hall on Dec. 11., the city manager described Solomon as “imminently qualified” and “eager to establish residency in the City of Newburgh.”

The civil service commission is expected to meet again on Jan. 17.

By SHANTAL RILEY

