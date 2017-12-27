Sassi steps down from Crawford Town Board

Councilman Rob Sassi bid farewell to the Crawford town board during last week’s meeting as he prepares to take on his new role representing District 18 in the Orange County Legislature.

“It really has been an honor and privilege to sit [on the town board],” he said. “….So it’s really with mixed emotions that I ran for legislator and I thank the wonderful residents of Crawford and part of the town of Wallkill that I represent for having the faith and confidence in me to run for office. I will not forget the great people of Crawford.”

Sassi defeated incumbent Roseanne Sullivan during the Nov. 7 elections. He will be sworn in as an Orange County legislator on Thursday, Jan. 4, 3:30 pm in the Goshen legislative chambers.

“He’s been a calming voice,” said Charles Carnes, Crawford Supervisor.

A meeting has been set for town board members on Jan 2 where the replacement of Sassi will be discussed. A public hearing will follow the meeting to get the input of the community before any decisions are made.

Town board members also set a date for a hearing on a local law continuing the property tax exemption for Cold War veterans. New York State enacted the statute in January of 2008, authorizing municipalities to offer a partial real property tax exemption to qualifying Cold War Veterans and was limited to a period of 10 years.

The State recently amended the statute to provide that a municipality, by local law, may extend the exemption without a time limitation. The purpose of the local law is to remove the ten-year limitation and to continue to tax exemption for veterans.

The public hearing is set for Jan. 18, 7:30 pm at Crawford Town Hall, located at 121 State Rt 302 in Pine Bush.

By Jaspreet Gill

