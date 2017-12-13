Town pressed to preserve farmhouse

Preserving the history of the Town of Montgomery is becoming an issue for concerned residents.

During last week’s town board meeting, Montgomery resident Bruce Shafer aired out his frustrations with the current state of the Benedict Farm house located at 1675 State Route 17K.

“The Benedict Farm house is owned by the taxpayers of the Town of Montgomery and what has happened there is sick,” he says.

According to Shafer, since Eden Benedict’s passing in 2002, the Town of Montgomery has not been taking care of her house properly. The Benedict property was formerly used as a dairy farm and in 1999, the Town of Montgomery purchased the 102-acre property to construct a park that now includes a playground, community garden, baseball field and picnic area.

“I know for a fact that Eden Benedict would not want her house to fall down,” he says. “A year ago you couldn’t even see the house. There were weeds growing everywhere.”

Shafer says that the town should let residents take care of the house themselves.

“I’m not an electrician, I’m not a plumber, but I can paint and I’d be glad spending hours painting the house,” he says.

Town of Montgomery Supervisor Michael Hayes says that nothing will happen to the house unless the board approves it, including letting residents work on the house themselves.

The next Town of Montgomery town board meeting will be held on Thursday, Dec 14 at 7 p.m. at 110 Bracken Rd.

By Jaspreet Gill

