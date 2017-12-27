Wallkill girls find winning ways against Pine Bush

After weeks of futility, Wallkill’s girls’ basketball had a lead against Pine Bush, Monday, Dec. 18, gave it up late and took it back with some fine work at the foul line.

And left home with a 59-54 victory.

“Brutal,” said A.J. Higby, Wallkill’s coach, about his team’s play this month until facing Pine Bush. “That changes things.”

Wallkill lead 45-32 at the end of third quarter. But Pine Bush came back in the fourth quarter and took the lead, 50-49 with a basket from Taylor Pannell.

Pannell lead Pine Bush with 29 points, but it was Wallkill’s Emma Schwarzbeck, who made all the difference when she went five for six from the foul line late in the fourth quarter.

Molly O’Hare led Wallkill with 18 points as she downed a trio of threes. Kiera Power scored 16 points for Wallkill, and Brianna Cross helped with 10 points.

“It was a good win, but we had not played like that yet,” said Higby. “We played hard. It worked this time.”

Pine Bush fought hard to come back in the fourth, but Bill Lacovara, the team’s coach, was not happy with the way game slipped away. At the foul line, Pine Bush was two-for-seven in the fourth quarter.

“Very inconsistent. We’re good on some plays and some it looks like we have never practiced,” said Lacovara. “We play hard, and we are right there, but we have to execute. That’s the key.”

Jenna Genco scored 12 points for Pine Bush in the loss.

