Winchell sworn in as Montgomery Town Supervisor

As the Town of Montgomery says goodbye to 10-year Supervisor Michael Hayes, Rod Winchell is getting ready to take his place.

Winchell was sworn in as the new Town of Montgomery Supervisor on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

“I want to bring in an outside perspective with a new view,” says Winchell. “…My biggest goal is to make residents and businesses better in the town.

Winchell says his experience with the Air Force and understanding the government from the outside-in has equipped him for his new role. Winchell has been a government contractor for the past 30 years in Montgomery.

“As a business owner I’ve always supported people who would bring effective leadership to our town and our state level law,” he says. “[I felt] there was a need for a good look from the outside…This time last year, [running for Town Supervisor] wasn’t even an idea.”

Winchell says residents will be pleased as he has big plans for the Town of Montgomery and plans on collaborating with town officials and village officials to bring necessary changes to Montgomery.

– Jaspreet Gill