A performance that’s ‘Quite Absurd’

The Paper Bag Players are coming to Middletown Sunday, January 14, for a 2 p.m. performance of their new play “That’s Quite Absurd!” So, come out of the cold and into the cozy warm venue of the William and Helen Richards Theatre at Orange Hall (formerly Orange Hall Theatre), in SUNY Orange.

The play features cardboard & paper sets, paper bag costumes with painted shoes, whimsical stories, lovable characters, live music, freewheeling dances, painting, and audience participation.

The opening number, “Welcome to Friendly,” invites the audience into a fanciful town buzzing with charming characters, from an elephant riding a scooter to a giraffe in a car. A walking bell reminds the town–and audience–it’s time to dance! The friendly theme continues with “That’s Quite Absurd!” in which a girl and a bird meet on a park bench and become fast friends. The bird happily teaches his new friend how to fly.

In “Sing To Me,” a giant seed only grows when it hears a special song. “Rise and Shine” follows the sun as he wakes up and prepares for work, punching in as the moon punches out. “A Girl Named Sam” uses paper, ink, and paint to tell the story of a young girl who goes fishing and gets more than she bargained for—a whale!

Since 1958, this innovative company has set the standard for original productions that speak directly and vividly to children, while amusing adults with sly wit. Perfect for children ages 3 through 8, the Paper Bag Players plays are lively, colorful and thought-provoking performances for any theatre-goer.

“That’s Quite Absurd!” was created by artistic director Ted Brackett, musical director John Stone, and Equity actor Kevin Richard Woodall, all long-time Paper Bag Players. They are joined on stage by Lily Emilia Smith and Rachel Eddy who keep the funny, fast-paced, thrilling show in high gear.

Tickets can be purchased online anytime at sunyorange.edu/arts_comm/ticketing.shtml

Orange Hall is located at the corner of Wawayanda and Grandview Avenues, Middletown (GPS: 24 Grandview Ave, Middletown) free parking is available in the adjacent lot.