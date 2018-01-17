Experience the world of raptors

On Saturday, January 20 from 6 – 8 p.m., the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum presents Close Encounters with Birds of Prey, at the Museum’s Wildlife Education Center (WEC) located at 25 Boulevard, Cornwall-on-Hudson.

Using five to seven live birds, the Delaware Valley Raptor Center will introduce you to the fascinating world of raptors. Be enthralled as you experience the majesty of hawks, falcons, owls, and eagles up close, while gaining an understanding of how important these birds are to the balance of nature. Leave the program with a greater respect and appreciation for these magnificent birds.

According to Wildlife Education Center Manager Emily Nestlerode, “Visitors will be able to get a rare, close view of majestic birds of prey and learn about their remarkable adaptations and natural history. Don’t miss out on this amazing and unique experience!” Admission: Prepaid registration recommended. Walk-ins welcome if space allows. Museum Members: $10 Adults & Children. Not-Yet-Members: $15 Adults & Children.

For more information and program registration visit hhnm.org or call 534-5506 ext. 204.