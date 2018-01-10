Goldback swimmers didn’t rest during recess

Four days before Christmas, Newburgh Free Academy’s boys’ swimming team swam its final meet of 2017, a 112-68 victory over Washingtonville at home.

But on the final week of the year, the Goldbacks did not rest during the holiday break and worked out with alumni two days before Christmas.

“We had quite a good week of workouts,” said Zach Williams, Newburgh’s coach. “We have traditionally used the Christmas break to get in a lot of work.”

And with that work behind them, the Goldbacks entered 2018 Wednesday, Jan. 3 nearly exactly with the same way they ended 2017. The Goldbacks traveled to Kingston, and beat the Tigers 113-68.

Ed Domanico led a 1-2-3 sweep in the 200-individual medley before going on to win the 100-freestyle by less than a second with a time of 51.88.

Josh Bryant led a 1-2-3 sweep in the 100-backstroke after he won the 500-freestyle by more than 40 seconds with a time 4:56.39.

And Aleksey Makarov also led a sweep in the 100-butterfly after he won the 50-freestyle with a time of 22.61. The Goldbacks also won the 200-medley relay and the 200-freestyle relay to improve to 5-1.

