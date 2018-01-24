Halftime speech awakens Highland girls

Highland’s girls’ basketball team has plenty of offense, and three Huskies scored in double figures when they traveled to Pine Bush Thursday, Jan. 18.

But defense has been a strong focus this season, and the Huskies had some lapses at stopping Pine Bush in the first half despite leading 29-22 at the break after the second quarter.

“We got a little yelled at in the locker room, and we knew we had to come out strong in the third quarter,” said Highland’s Bri Rozzi.

Rozzi led Highland 25 points with four threes as the Huskies limited Pine Bush to 18 points in the second half during the 62-40 victory.

“We try to keep (our opponents) under 30 points a game,” she said.

Emily Peterson scored 12 points for Highland with four threes, and Sam Garcia helped with 10 points.

“They are solid, they defend well. They are well-coached,” said Bill Lacovara, Pine Bush’s coach. “We would have had to play our A plus game to beat this team.”

Sophomore Toni Adipietro led Pine Bush 19 points, and she was the team’s only player to score in double figures. Lacovara said his team would have been more competitive against Highland with better passing and execution.

“My team is young. I thought we played well,” he said. “They are at a different level than us.”

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com