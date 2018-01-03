Huskies come up short at FDR

Highland’s boys’ basketball team entered the Duane Davis tournament Tuesday, Dec 26 against FDR at Lourdes with a 1-2 record, and early in the first quarter, the Huskies looked like they were making a strong effort to reach .500.

The Huskies had a 7-2 lead, but then the ball seemed to be finding its way into the hands of FDR. FDR came back to win the first quarter 12-9 and take a 32-21 lead at the half.

Sean Benkert downed a three in the third to cut FDR’s lead to 39-34. But the game went the wrong way again for Highland, and FDR stayed on track to win 58-43.

“We were there,” said Mike Milliman, Highland’s coach.

The Huskies committed 18 turnovers in the first half, and FDR was able to pierce Highland’s defenses down the middle to score. While doing so, Highland pushed FDR to the foul line, and the Presidents downed 17 of 23 free throws.

The Huskies, however, found it very difficult to do anything inside.

“In our half-court set,” said Milliman, “we have trouble scoring with the ball.”

Benkert lead Highland with 16 points with four threes. One three was landed by FDR, which had three players in double figures. James McKenna lead FDR with 13 points, while going five for six from the foul line.

“We have to get stronger,” said Milliman, “we have to execute.”

Highland dropped to 1-3 and will play at FDR Tuesday, Jan. 9.

“We’ll play them again and see what happens,” said Milliman.

By Bond Brungard

