Lady Dukes can’t shake off the rust

Marlboro’s girls’ basketball team had a long layoff due to bad weather and Regents testing, and the Dukes trailed in the first half Friday in a home game against Red Hook.

Red Hook went on a 11-6 run in the second quarter and led 30-22 at the half. After it was tied 41-41 at the end of the third quarter, both teams battled in the fourth before Red Hook eked out a 57-56 victory.

“We haven’t played in two weeks, and that will always put a hinder on the game. But that’s not an excuse,” said Marion Casey, Marlboro’s coach. “We didn’t come together as a team, missed a lot of shots.

Talaya Lewis, who played for Marlboro state semifinalist team in 2016, led to the Dukes with 14 points. Lewis hit a shot with 16 seconds left in the fourth to tie it 54-54.

But Red Hook kept the pressure up in the game’s remaining seconds. Marlboro had the game’s final possession, and Lewis put up to try and score at the buzzer, but the shot failed.

“We have sections coming up,” said Casey. “I am just hoping we can come together as a team.”

Marlboro dropped to 8-2.

By Bond Brungard

