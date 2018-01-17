Lady Goldbacks earn first home victory

A loss can be inspiring, and that’s what happened when Newburgh Free Academy’s girls’ basketball team faced Monticello Thursday, Jan. 11.

During the Christmas break, NFA lost to Minisink in the opening game during a holiday tournament in Goshen. The Lady Goldbacks then earned their first victory when they beat the home team in the consolation game.

Earlier last week, Minisink beat Newburgh by just two points. When the Lady Goldbacks faced Monticello, they opened the game with aggression and built a 25-point lead at the half, up 38-13.

They never slowed down with a 14-6 run in the third before winning 58-23 and earning their first home victory this season.

“Minsink, we played very well,” said Diamond Bullard, who scored nine points for Newburgh. “It was a push over from Minisink. We just took the same energy and kept going.”

Kayla Walsh led Newburgh with 13 points, and Elayasia Williams scored eight points as the Lady Goldbacks improved to 2-8.

“We have come a long way. We have been playing some tough teams,” said Bullard. “They were very aggressive, but we worked really hard.”

The Lady Goldbacks moved the ball when they took possession and did so at times with steals as part of a strong defensive effort.

“All I want them to do is to work hard,” said Arturo Santana, Newburgh’s coach, “and improve in every game.”

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com