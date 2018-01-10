Lady Huskies down Middletown 63-35

Highland’s girls’ basketball team entered 2018 with a 5-1 record before facing Middletown Wednesday, Jan. 3, and Jim Malak, the team’s coach, said defense has been a key to that strong start this season.

“They are committing to defense. As long as we do that, the offense takes care of itself,” he said. “The more we are in transition, the better we are as a team.”

Bri Rozzi, a junior, landed her 1000th career point when she scored 31 points and pulled down 10 rebounds with a double-double to help beat the Middies 63-35.

The Huskies lead 21-8 at the end of the first quarter with threes from Jayda Jackson and Candace McCutcheon. Sam Garcia finished the game with 10 points, and McCutcheon finished the game with nine points as Highland improved to 6-1.

By Bond Brungard

