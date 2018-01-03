Local church celebrates 12 Days of Giving

From now until January 7, the First Presbyterian Church in Montgomery is collecting donations for their “12 Days of Giving.”

The event is organized by the Westminster Guild Women’s Fellowship, who started collecting items this past Christmas.

The church is asking for donations of one of the following items on each of the 12 days: peanut butter and jelly, cans of tuna, pasta sauces, cans of vegetables, a monetary donation, items for babies, mac and cheese, cereal, pet food, pasta, Rice-a-Roni and cans of fruit.

“[The ‘12 Days of Christmas’] is one of many ways the congregation reaches out to help others during the Christmas season,” says Pastor Jeromey Howard. “While it was originally designed for church attendees, we will gladly take donations from anyone who would like to help. Simply put, we are called to show love and compassion to everyone. One of the basic needs is to have food to eat. All of what we have in life comes from and belongs to God. So, in our act of giving over these 12 days we are working to not lose sight of that fact. I have been in times where I didn’t know where my next meal would come from….but know that when people find themselves there, what they need is grace and love and food given with a smile and open arms. I hope through these 12 days of giving we can do just that.”

Items can be taken to the First Presbyterian Church located at 137 Clinton St on Sundays. Donations will be going directly to the Montgomery Food Pantry on January 6 with Worship on the 7th being the last day to drop off any items at the church. Anyone wanting to coordinate drop offs during the week can call Howard at 500-1319.

-Jaspreet Gill