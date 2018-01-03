Local town and village officials share their hopes for 2018

Many of our town and village officials shared one common goal for 2017: revitalization. This year, residents of Gardiner, Maybrook, Walden and Montgomery can expect a few beneficial changes coming to their communities.

“The single biggest accomplishment in 2017 was having the necessary repairs made to the town hall, prepping it and having it receive a beautiful fresh coat of paint,” says Marybeth Majestic, Town of Gardiner Supervisor.

Majestic says the most rewarding process of the repairs made at the town hall was the overall cost of $6,000 for a job that could have cost the town over $50,000 and credits local residents and organizations for donating their labor for the revitalization efforts.

So what’s in store for Gardiner residents this year? Apparently, several new things are in the works.

“The town board has numerous goals for 2018,” says Majestic. “We are working on ‘tweaking’ the zoning code to cover areas that could not be anticipated 10 years ago when the code was adopted, such as Airbnb, Tentrr, tiny houses and upscale camping. We will be making improvements at Majestic Park on the Pole Barn and the Pavillion with $50,000 State and Municipal Facilities (‘SAM’) Grant money. We are going to apply for funding through the Ulster County Transportation Council 2017-2021 Transportation Improvement Program to repair the Clove Road bridge. We will work diligently to complete the revision of the Ethics Law and staff an Ethics Board, along with reviving the Open Space Commission while continuing to keep all of our boards, committees and commissions fully staffed. We will work on improving economic development in the town. We hope to implement multi-year budgeting, improve communications between boards and commissions and run another successful Summer Recreation program. We hope to accomplish all of this whole continuing to provide the necessary services to our residents and keep taxes low.”

If you live in Maybrook, you can probably recall how long it took for the Draft Generic Environmental Impact Statement (DGEIS) to be passed. Specifically, five years long. Mayor Dennis Leahy says the passing of the DGEIS was the single most important accomplishment for Maybrook in 2017 and now the zoning code amendment will set the table for investors in the village’s efforts to bring back Main Street.

“For 2018, we will continue to push forward with our revitalization of the Village of Maybrook by working with potential investors, pursuing grants and welcoming new families to our village,” he says.

Village of Walden Manager John Revella says that the most important accomplishment of last year was securing grant funding for village projects.

“Whenever we can obtain grant funds, we help to lessen our local tax burden for such projects,” he says. “My main objectives for 2018 are to keep taxes down while maintaining all of our excellent services.”

Newly elected Town of Montgomery Supervisor Rod Winchell plans to work alongside village and town officials to bring security and prosperity to the town this year.

“We will take full advantage of our resources and accessibility,” he says.

Winchell, along with Majestic, Leahy and Revella are setting their sights high for the new year.

By Jaspreet Gill

