Major developments in store for Town of Newburgh in 2018

A host of construction projects are in the works in the Town of Newburgh in 2018. Town Supervisor Gil Piaquadio took time to speak with the Mid Hudson Times on Tuesday about some of the development expected to take place in the coming year.

A new CVS store and pharmacy will be completed sometimes in the spring near the intersection of routes 52 and 300, Piaquadio said. “The building has already been framed,” he said.

Additionally, a new Cumberland Farms will be constructed at Rock Cut Road and Route 17K. “There is a Cumberland Farms there now,” he explained and the store will relocate to a new building a few hundred yards north.

Gardnertown Commons construction will take place all through 2018, Piaquadio said. The housing complex, located near the intersection of Gardnertown and Creek Run roads, is slated to offer 164 apartment units on 20 acres of property. The developer will install a light to help ease traffic at the corner of Gardnertown Road and Gidney Avenue, said Piaquadio, describing it as a difficult intersection. “It should really help,” he said.

A culvert nearby on Gardnertown Road at Gidneytown Creek will need replacing this year. Piaquadio estimated work could take about three months. The federal government is paying for 80 percent of the cost of the culvert replacement, he said. The town will host an information meeting on the project at 7 p.m. at Newburgh Town Hall on Jan. 10.

“We’re currently negotiating with Orange County on a long-term lease to construct a senior and recreation center on the grounds of Cronomer Hill Park,” the supervisor said, as the town has grown out of its current recreation space in the basement of the Town of Newburgh Justice Court on Route 32. “The town has also applied for state grants to fund the project,” he said, however the building will not be completed by the end of 2018.

“We’ll also have new, senior housing on Lakeside Road next to Ice Time,” he said. “It’s a senior-living community designed for seniors, 55 and older. Hopefully, that will be completed in 2018.”

Amid all the plans in process, however, is the stalled Hudson Valley Ridge project. A proposal by Waterstone Retail to develop a 700,000-square-foot mall on a 122-acre parcel at Union Avenue at the intersection of Interstate 84 was rejected by the Newburgh Enlarged City School District last year, largely due to a 20-year payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT). “The retailer might very well have sold to another developer,” Piaquadio said. “It’s up in the air right now.”

Piaquadio regrets the loss of the project, citing what was expected to be hundreds of local jobs, sales-tax revenue and a host agreement of $3 million. “It would have been beneficial to the town,” he said. “The sales tax would have helped the entire county. I would still like to see it become a retail center.”

There remain nine town properties that have private wells contaminated with elevated levels of perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) and other perfluorinated chemicals, Piaquadio said. Eight are located close to Washington Lake, which was found polluted by PFOS coming from Stewart Air National Guard Base in 2016.

These wells will be connected to the town’s municipal water system sometime this year, he said. “The Department of Environmental Conservation will fund the cost of construction,” Piaquadio explained, likely to occur during the spring months.

The town recently completed the purchase of 14 acres of property next to Chadwick Lake, one of its two main drinking-water sources. “We own almost everything surrounding the lake,” Piaquadio said. “Whenever property becomes available, we will try to purchase it to benefit the purity of the lake.”

Last year, engineers carried out a study to examine the town water system with recommendations for possible improvements. “The engineers will make recommendations on a priority list of what to do,” Piaquadio said, including the possible replacement of an intake pipe at the lake and new filtration technology at the Chadwick Lake water filtration plant.

Construction is currently taking place on pipelines linking the New Windsor and Town of Newburgh water systems.

By SHANTAL RILEY

sriley@tcnewspapers.com