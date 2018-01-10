Meyers named New Windsor justice

George Meyers was named to a justice seat in the Town of New Windsor this month, sworn-in surrounded by friends and family at a ceremony at New Windsor Town Hall.

Meyers held his right hand up, promising to support the Constitution of the United States, and the Constitution of the State of New York, and to faithfully discharge the duties of town justice to the best of his abilities. “So help me God,” he said.

The small crowd applauded as the ceremony came to a close. “I hired him as a police officer… and now as a town justice,” Town Supervisor George Green said later that evening.

Meyers’ appointment was decided on by the New Windsor Town Council after a tie was declared in the town-justice race in November, when Meyers and incumbent town Justice Richard Thorpe each drew 2,723 votes, according to the Orange County Board of Elections. Justice Noreen Calderin was reelected to the other open town-justice seat.

Meyers ran on Republican and Conservative lines. Before retiring last February, he worked for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the New Windsor Police Department, where he served for 23 years. Meyers’ father served as Town of New Windsor supervisor in the 1990s and 2000s.

By SHANTAL RILEY

