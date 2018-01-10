Montgomery moving ahead on solar project

Solar power might be coming to the Village of Montgomery sooner than expected.

During last week’s Village of Montgomery town hall meeting, the town board authorized Mayor L. Stephen Brescia to sign a letter of intent authorizing General Electric Solar (GE Solar) to make an application to Central Hudson Gas and Electric on the village’s behalf.

The application will allow for the interconnection of Central Hudson Gas and Electric into GE Solar’s electric grid. The application will be made in the name of the village, according to Jim Farr.

Farr, the Principal of Farr Engineering, is the local consultant with GE Solar to assist the company with planning matters within the village. He has more than 30 years of civil, municipal and environmental engineering experience behind his name.

“GE Solar will build and own the solar system,” he says. “GE Solar will have a contract with the village for operation and maintenance.”

But how will solar power benefit village residents?

“There are environmental benefits to solar in that it’s a renewable energy supply with no pollution,” says Farr. “The village will see a decreased cost in power costs for the sewer plant and other village owned buildings. The exact amount of savings will be determined after [Central Hudson and Gas] reviews the application and the state issues its incentives in the next few months…There will be financial benefits to both the village and GE Solar.”

Next steps to bringing solar power to the village will be discussed after Attorney Kevin Dowd reviews the authorization letter signed by Brescia.

By Jaspreet Gill

