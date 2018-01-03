New City Council members sworn in

Newburgh City Council members were sworn-in at a hope-filled New Year’s Day ceremony attended by friends, family and colleagues. Three of the four council members arrive fresh-faced to the city council.

City Judge Eddie Loren Williams delivered the oath of office to each of the council members. “I do solemnly swear that I will support the constitution of the United States, and the constitution of the State of New York, and that I will faithfully discharge the duties of the office of the City of Newburgh City Council…” each of the new council members repeated after Williams, their right hands lifted.

Ramona Monteverde, Jonathan Jacobson, Patty Sofokles and Karen Mejia, who serves her second term, took the oath. “These are exciting times,” said Jacobson, speaking to the audience at the ceremony. “Never before have we had such a diverse and talented city council. I am very optimistic.”

Jacobson becomes the representative in Ward 3, a position held for decades by Regina Angelo, who announced she would retire from the council last year. “Regina has served this city for over four decades,” Jacobson said. “That’s one record that will not be broken.”

Jacobson is the former chair of the city and county Democratic Committee. He ran against Judy Kennedy in the city mayoral race in 2015. Monteverde steps down from the city planning board to become city councilwoman in Ward 2.

“It is my hope that we can and will create an effective team that will make smart decisions,” Monteverde stated following the ceremony. “I believe we can achieve great things if we have mutual respect and interact civilly as a council.”

Patty Sofokles now serves Ward 4. Owner of Sofokles Tax Service, she is co-founder of the Downing Park Planning Committee. She recently served on the city’s ethics board and assessment review board.

Mejia represents Ward 1. “I remain excited and committed to helping our city, our residents and our businesses thrive,” Mejia later said. “Newburgh’s best days are yet to come.”

City council terms are four years.

By SHANTAL RILEY

