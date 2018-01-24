Newburgh swims to sixth victory

Newburgh’s boy’s swimming team improved to 6-1 Friday when the Goldbacks trounced Pine Bush’s visiting Bushmen 123-55.

Josh Bryant was a double-winner for Newburgh, leading a 1-2-3 sweep in the 50-freestyle and tying his own pool record with a time of 21.40. Bryant also led a sweep for Newburgh in the 100-freestyle, winning the event by more than five seconds with a time of 48.29.

Ed Domanico led sweeps in the 100-butterfly and the 100-backstroke. Aleksey Makarov won the 100-breaststroke by nearly 10 seconds with a time of 1:02.77. Luke Samsonov won the 500-freestyle, and Martin Peticco won the 200-individual medley by a little more than half a second over Samsonov with a time of 2:19.42.

The Goldbacks opened the meet with a victory in the 200-medley relay. The Goldbacks also won the 200-freestyle relay.

After Makarov won the 100-breaststroke, the Goldbacks led 123-43. The next event was the 400-freestyle relay, and the Goldbacks finished the meet in exhibition in that event.

“We’re starting to get down to the end of the year. So it’s obviously time to fine tune,” said Zach Williams, Newburgh’s coach. “A lot of guys have multiple section cuts, so we have to kind of figure out where we best utilize most of our team.”

Pine Bush’s Colin Lang, a junior, is the defending Section 9 boys’ diving champion, and he’s currently atop the sectional top-40 with a nearly 10-point lead, with 303.60 points, over Monroe-Woodbury’s Chris Egan.

“It’s going great,” said Lang, of his season.

Lang beat Newburgh’s Jadon Ortiz 293.40 – 111.15. Aidan Kane won the 200-freestyle for Pine Bush when he beat Newburgh’s Ethan Domanico by less than a second with a time of 156.40.

Lang is ranked seventh in the state and wants to reach the top-5. And he’s working hard to ensure he remains the sectional champ, so he can end the season as one of the top divers in the state.

“That’s my goal this year,” he said. “It’s just learning harder dives.”

The OCIAA meet starts Feb.1 in Cornwall with the diving competition. Two weeks later, Valley Central will host the Section 9 championships.

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com