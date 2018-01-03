Newburgh wrestlers 5th at Mid Hudson tournament

Newburgh’s wrestling team finished fifth during Arlington’s Mid-Hudson tournament last week, and Maxx DeCapua left with a 190-pound title in pool play.

Greg Fischer, a senior at 106 pounds, also won a title in pool play after winning four matches.

“It’s definitely a tough tournament,” said Fischer, “a lot of state qualifiers.”

Fischer entered the tournament 19-1, and now he’s hoping to stay motivated toward winning a sectional title after losing in the final last year.

“I have one loss,” he said. “It will make you better.”

Before taking the mat, Fischer tried to remain loose – without looking too far ahead.

“I don’t really think about it. I just go out there and wrestle,” he said. “The less thought you put into it, the better you wrestle.”

Tyler Serafini at 152 pounds, Dan Banegas at 220 pounds, and Caleb Williams at 285 pounds, were first in pool play.

Tyler Dellatore, at 113 pounds, Brandon DeLaRosa, at 120 pounds, Luke Fischer at 126 pounds, and Alex Miller at 182 pounds, finished second in pool play.

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com