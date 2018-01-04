SNOW EMERGENCY DECLARED

City Manager Michael G. Ciaravino has declared a snow emergency in the City of Newburgh effective Thursday, January 4, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Snow Emergency parking regulations will be in effect until the Snow Emergency is lifted by the City Manager.

A snow emergency automatically goes into effect at any time there is a prediction of snow and/or ice of 2 1/2 inches or more according to http://www.weather.gov.

During a snow emergency, alternate side of the street parking regulations are in effect as follows:

– On north-south streets, parking is permitted on the east side of the street only for 24 hours, from 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday of each week, and on the west side of the street only for 24 hours, from 6 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

– On east-west streets, parking shall be permitted only on the north side of the street for 24 hours from 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and on the south side of the street only for 24 hours from 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

– On all other City streets, the Police Department will designate the side of the street on which parking is permitted, with parking being allowed on one side of the street on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week, and on the other side, Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. Permitted parking on each side of the street will be from 6 p.m. from the time the emergency is declared, until 24 hours thereafter.

– No parking will be allowed at all on designated snow emergency routes. Snow emergency routes are as follows: Broadway, both sides from West Street to the City line, Dupont Avenue, Lake Street, Leroy Place, and Little Britain Road, both sides, entire length, North Street, both sides from Leroy Place to Robinson Avenue, Robinson Avenue, and South Robinson Avenue, South Street, South Water Street, and Water Street (Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd.), both sides entire length.

– Parking is allowed in City parking lots on Ann Street, Van Ness between Fullerton and Prospect, and on Chambers Street.

– Cars illegally parked during a snow emergency WILL BE TOWED.

– Residents will find snow emergency updates on local radio stations, including WGNY 1220 AM, WBNR, 1260 AM, WHUD, 100.7 FM, WSPK, 104.7, WWLE, 1170 AM, WPDH 101.5 &101.6 FM, WRRV, 92.7 FM & 96.9FM, KICKS 94.3/97.3 FM The Wolf, Radio Disney, 1340 AM & 1390 AM, and MIX 97.7-FM; local television stations, and on the Internet at www.midhudsonnews.com and the City website, www.cityofnewburgh-ny.gov. Snow emergency announcements will also be made in English and Spanish on the City Hall Hotline, 569-7398.