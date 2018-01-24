Translucent images at Garrison

Garrison Art Center is pleased to announce Crystalline Architecture, on view from January 27 through February 18, 2018. Crystalline Architecture is a body of work consisting of translucent photographic and painted images by Israeli artist and scientist Michal Gavish. This is the artist’s first time exhibiting at Garrison Art Center. Opening reception is Saturday, January 27 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Michal Gavish incorporates photo-transfers and uses watercolor and ink to create and build cities that expand in vertical and horizontal rows. Through this process, the artist creates visuals that sometimes appear flat and at other times are multi-dimensional. The artist’s past career, as a crystallography research scientist, is evident in each piece. Mimicking the molecules in crystalline minerals, the works in Crystalline Architecture resemble natural mineral structures in form and in the way they grow onto the transparent backgrounds.

Focusing in on urban imagery − specifically cities Gavish has lived in: San Francisco, New York and Washington, D.C − the artist layers building after building, examining and rearranging to create a tableau of cities that allude to geometrical crystal formations.

Michal Gavish was born in Israel and is currently living and working in Washington, D.C. Gavish earned a PhD in Physical Chemistry from City University, New York in 1993 and was a practicing scientist until 1999. In 2008 Gavish received an MFA from the San Francisco Art Institute. Her work is greatly informed and influenced by her background in the field of chemistry. Gavish’s work has been shown in many venues in San Francisco, New York, Europe and South America, including a solo exhibition at the Jewish Museum of Hungary in Budapest. Gavish actively lectures on art history and science and is an arts writer. She has attended residencies in Cooper Union, New York City, and The Leipzig Art Programme and Multicultural Center, Budapest.

Crystalline Architecture will be on view in the Gillette Gallery at The Riverside Galleries concurrently with an exhibition of abstract paintings by Eric Wagner, curated by Martee Levi. Eric is one of the founders of Garrison Art Center along with his wife Miriam. Martee is a longtime supporter and teaching artist at the Art Center. The two exhibitions will be on view from January 27 through February 18.

The Riverside Galleries at Garrison Art Center, 23 Garrison’s Landing, are open Tuesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about exhibitions and other programs please visit garrisonartcenter.org or call 424-3960.