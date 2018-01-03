Wallkill River School to host member’s exhibit

The Wallkill River School announces the 10th Annual Member’s Meeting from 3-5 p.m., and Member’s Exhibit reception from 5-7 p.m. on January 6, 2018.

This marks ten years in the historic Patchett House for the nonprofit arts organization. New this year is a joint membership between three arts organizations so that when you join Wallkill River School as an artist level member, you automatically join the Orange County Arts Council, and Goshen Arts League.

The exhibit reception, which is open to the public and free, features work from all members of Wallkill River School including young protégés up to established Senior artists. During the reception, viewers will vote on their favorite artwork, and awards will be given based on these votes. There will be live jazz music, free raffles, and refreshments provided.

For more information please visit WallkillRiverSchool.com or call (845) 457-ARTS from 12-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat. during gallery hours.

Artists at the Wallkill River School are primarily “plein air” or outdoors artists who often paint on farms and work to support small scale agriculture in our county. There will be a potluck dinner during the reception with lots of delicious homemade goodies using local ingredients. Feel free to bring your own specialty to share, and sample goodies from our table as well. Best dish of the day wins a free local foods cookbook “Orange County Bounty” authored by Wallkill River School and illustrated by the artists. The reception will also feature live music by Damian Jackson Trio

In 2017 Wallkill River School nonprofit art school had 1500 in adult enrollments, and 588 in child enrollments; half of which was paid out to local teaching artists. The rest is what funds our movement; paying local staff salaries, bills, utilities, and other overhead costs. The adult drop in on Tuesdays, led by Louise McCutcheon attracts an average of 15 seniors per week, serving a total of 1040 drop-ins per year for free! We awarded more than 50 scholarships to children and teens through our summer art programs making almost half of our total classes free and public service.