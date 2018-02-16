Bank Robbery Arrest

On February 9th 2018 at approximately 3:55 p.m. an unidentified male entered into 456 Broadway, Citizens Bank, and demanded money. Ultimately the male walked out of the bank with almost $3,200 in cash.

City of Newburgh detectives canvassed the area and with the help of community members were able to identify the male as Town of Newburgh resident Robert E. Stevens, aged 42.

On February 16th 2018 at approximately 11:13 City of Newburgh police arrested Mr. Stevens in the area of 260 First Street. Mr. Stevens was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree. Through the investigation it was learned that Mr. Stevens had been released from Orange County Jail on February 9th at approximately 1:00 p.m. In addition to the February 9th robbery, Mr. Stevens is also being charged with Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree stemming from the December 2016 robbery of Citizens Bank.

No further information is being released at this time.

A criminal charge is merely an allegation that a defendant has committed a violation of the criminal law, and it is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial, during which it will be the State of New York’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.