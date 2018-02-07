City of Newburgh to appoint new police chief

At long last, the City of Newburgh will have a new police chief. Douglas Solomon was provisionally appointed to the position earlier this week.

“As the police chief of the City of Beacon, he was instrumental in the revitalization and renaissance which has occurred in the City of Beacon,” the city stated in a press release Monday.

The appointment is provisional, pending Solomon taking an open-competitive police chief exam this year. The city manager’s office did not say when the exam would be scheduled.

“Chief Solomon is in the process to be appointed pending the police chief exam results, at which time he could be deemed qualified and appointed permanently,” City Manager Michael Ciaravino said in a statement Monday.

Solomon has served as a police officer, lieutenant and police chief in the Village of Monticello, where he worked for 30 years. In March 2012, he began serving as police chief in the City of Beacon.

Ciaravino has praised Solomon’s experience working in diverse communities, earning a 2010 achievement award from the Sullivan County NAACP. Notably, Ciaravino said in December, Solomon “addressed a gang problem in Monticello.”

Solomon also has extensive experience in grant writing and managing overtime, Ciaravino said. He also worked with building departments to address code violations and other housing-related issues, according to the city manager.

It has been three years since the city has had a permanent police chief. The delay was caused, partly, due to a requirement that city department heads reside in the City of Newburgh and the Newburgh Civil Service Commission’s refusal to promote former Acting Police Chief Dan Cameron.

