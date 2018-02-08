City police investigate shooting

On January 7th 2018 at approximately 3:45 a.m. police were called to the area of 42 Liberty Street, The Untouchables Bar, for a Shot Spotter activation. Arriving officers located a victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to the lower leg. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was uncooperative with police.

The grant funded Non-Fatal Shooting Task Force, headed by a City of Newburgh Detective, Orange County District Attorney Investigator, and a dedicated crime analyst were called to the scene to take over the investigation; they were assisted by the ‘on-call’ City of Newburgh Detective. This task force was created to focus on bullet-to-body shooting cases in the City of Newburgh with an emphasis on victim or witnesses who are uncooperative.

This task force has spent the last month investigating this incident.

On February 8th 2018 at approximately 0530 hours the City of Newburgh SWAT team executed a court ordered no-knock search warrant on the second and third floor apartments of 101 Overlook Place in the City of Newburgh. A handgun was recovered during the search that was consisted with evidence recovered during the initial crime scene.

City of Newburgh resident Tyshuon Patterson, aged 33, was arrested. Mr. Patterson is being charged with Assault in the 2nd degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree. Mr. Patterson was transported to City of Newburgh court for arraignment.