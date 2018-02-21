Community College nixes expansion in Marlborough

Last week Marlboro School Superintendent Michael Brooks announced that after a year in discussions with SUNY Ulster the community college has decided not to establish a southern campus in Marlborough. The college had been considering moving into the school district side of the Marlborough town offices and the district offices would then move into the Middle Hope School building.

“It was really a fantastic opportunity to bring a college satellite campus to Marlborough,” Brooks said. “Unfortunately tonight I am announcing that the college has notified the school district that they are not going to be moving into the southern section of Ulster County.”

Brooks said the College had undertaken a “broad study of demographics and college course and program offerings and found that in their study they don’t feel that they can compete with the offerings of SUNY Dutchess and SUNY Orange just to our south in Newburgh. They didn’t see that they could put together an economically viable program in this portion of the county.”

Brooks said what started with an initial announcement with Ulster County Executive Michael Hein, followed by many detailed discussions between the Marlboro Administrative staff and SUNY Ulster’s Presidential Office and their academic staff “has come to and end…That’s a disappointing development but it is an end result and at least we know the answer.”

Dr. Alan Roberts, President of SUNY Ulster, released a statement on their decision to not move forward in Marlborough.

“After a nearly year-long feasibility study that included multiple surveys and numerous focus groups conducted by Philliber Research and Evaluation, SUNY Ulster was advised by the research firm that the critical mass of potential students necessary to support a major extension effort did not exist,” he said. “The College is using that information obtained by Philliber to develop alternate plans to best serve the citizens of southern Ulster County by matching services to need and demand.”

By Mark Reynolds

