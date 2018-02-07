Domestic violence call leads to drug arrest

Officers from the Village of Maybrook and Town of Montgomery responded to a call at 110 Wiley St. last Tuesday for a suicidal subject.

“The subject was barricaded and had a gun,” said Town of Montgomery Lt. Alex Landolina. “We responded to the scene, made a perimeter around the building and set up a command post and called the [Special Operations Group] from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.”

The incident occurred just a few houses down from where Maybrook Chief of Police Arnold Amthor was shot last May.

“We’re not playing games with this anymore,” said Maybrook Mayor Dennis Leahy. “Somebody barricaded themselves in and there’s a possibility of them being armed. We had all the agencies that came in and I appreciated the quick response from them. The most important thing is that they isolated that area and they had the place surrounded. They did what they had to do.”

Landolina said that a domestic violence call came in earlier in the evening to the same location and the New York State Police had a warrant for the subject.

After approximately two hours the suspect, Alex Livingston, surrendered without incident and was turned over to the New York State Police for pending weapons and domestic violence charges.

Officers from Montgomery and Maybrook also recently responded to a call for an unattended death in Maybrook.

During the investigation, officers noticed drug paraphernalia and concluded it was a drug overdose. Narcan was not able to be administered.

“During the investigation, [officers] noticed things that linked them back to a certain individual,” said Town of Montgomery Lt. Alex Landolina. “There were some text messages [that] were popping up on the phone next to the body, at which point officers…were able to secure the suspect in regards to the possible supplier of the drugs.”

Landolina says the suspect admitted to supplying the deceased person with the drugs. Officers secured a search warrant and a subsequent search found narcotics and a weapon.

“We are seeing a tremendous amount of narcotics overdoses throughout the community,” said Landolina. “…We never expected to see anything like this…It appears that this one might be a direct link into other [overdoses] in the area,” said Landolina.

The suspect was charged with Criminal Sale B Felony, Possession B Felony and remanded to Orange County Jail for $25,000 cash over $75,000 bond.

