Dukes down Huskies, 86-48

The basketball season is in its final weeks, and Marlboro kept itself in the driver’s seat toward the postseason Monday, Jan. 29 during their second meeting with Highland during a boys’ basketball game.

Marlboro led by 30 points, 71-41, at home at the end of the third quarter before embarking on a 15-7 run in the fourth to down the Huskies 86-48.

“We’re playing really solid defense. We moved the ball well,” said Mike Koehler, Marlboro’s coach.

Marlboro was led by Jaiden Allen, who scored 25 points with a trio of threes in the second quarter. John Perugino had 18 points for the Dukes with four threes, and Austin Casey scored 17 points with three threes.

“They have been putting up those numbers all year,” said Koehler.

Marlboro improved to 12-2 with its speed and shooting and is undefeated in league play. And now they have a strengthening chance of landing a MHAL playoff berth with the tournament that starts Feb. 21 at SUNY Ulster. The 10-day Section 9 tournament begins Feb. 24, and Koehler said he knows what to expect from teams like Fallsburg and Spackenkill, teams the Dukes could face in the tournament.

Andre Twyman led Highland with 13 points as the only Huskie in double figures during their second loss to Marlboro this season. The Huskies dropped to 4-8, and have already clinched a playoff berth.

“There’s a very good chance we’ll see Marlboro in the first round of sections,” said Mike Milliman, Highland’s coach. “We have to learn from this and move forward. We just have to keep working. A lot of it is mental. We have to be prepared to play.”

