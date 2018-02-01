Live debate for the 2018 Democratic Congressional Primary Feb. 4th

The Ulster County Democratic Women’s Campaign Committee is pleased to announce that they will be holding a live broadcasted debate for the 2018 Democratic Congressional Primary at the Mescal Hornbeck Community Center in Woodstock from 1-4 PM on February 4th.

The debate is sponsored by Ulster County Democratic Women, Chair Gladys Figueroa and Campaign Committee Chair Otia Lee, Woodstock Democratic Committee, Chair Laura Ricci, Denning Democratic Committee, Chair Jack Cox, Olive Democratic Committee, Chair Mary Ann Shepard, Shandaken Democratic Committee, Chair Brian Powers, and the Hurley Democratic Committee, Chair Mike Shultis.

The live broadcast will commence at 1:30 P.M. on Facebook Live. To view please go to the Woodstock Democratic Committee Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/Woodstock-Democratic-Committee-172547056159261/).

With Brian Hollander, Editor of the Woodstock Times, as moderator, all six contenders will meet and have the chance to tell the public why they are the best candidate to serve as the Democratic Party’s standard bearer to take on and beat John Faso. Before the debate commences ballots will be distributed for an after-debate poll of which candidate the voters preferred. The committee thanks all of the candidates for agreeing to participate.

Said Otia Lee, “We are looking forward to a robust public debate where the candidates will tell us why they should have the privilege of being our Representative in the United States Congress.”

For any questions regarding the debate please contact Otia Lee at 845-688-2866.