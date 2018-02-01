Maloney invites residents to participate in his 4th Annual Valentines for Veterans Program

To honor our veterans’ service and sacrifice, Representative Sean Patrick Maloney (NY-18) announced his fourth annual “Valentines for Veterans” initiative, encouraging his neighbors throughout the Hudson Valley to join him in making Valentine’s Day cards to send to our veterans. Rep. Maloney’s Valentines for Veterans program provides schools, families, individuals, and businesses in the Hudson Valley with the opportunity to send Valentine’s Day greetings to our veterans. The cards will be hand-delivered to veterans at the VA Hudson Valley Health Care Facility at Castle Point.

“We owe our veterans everything for their commitment to our country, and this is a nice way for us to show our thanks for their service,” said Rep. Maloney. “Last year we were able to bring a lot of joy to folks at Castle Point, and this year we’re hoping to be able to do the same – but we need help – I encourage everyone in the Hudson Valley to pitch in for our vets.”

Interested participants should contact Rep. Maloney’s office at (845) 561-1259. Valentines may be mailed to or dropped off at his Newburgh District Office by 5:00 PM on Wednesday, February 7th.

Click here for the invitation.