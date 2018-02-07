Newburgh wrestlers await Section 9 tournament

Maxx DeCapua and his fellow Goldbacks from Newburgh Free Academy were in Highland Friday for a wrestling tournament prior to the Section 9 big schools championships this weekend.

DeCapua, the section’s top-ranked 195-pounder, warmed up, watched from the stands, but did not compete as other non-starters had a chance to wrestle.

DeCapua entered the next to last week of the season with a 39-5 record in good spirits just a week away from trying to earn a sectional title this Friday and Saturday at Monroe-Woodbury.

“My losses are to guys ranked high in the state,” he said.

And as the sectional tournament is getting closer, DeCapua said he wasn’t trying to think much about it.

“I am just going to focus on wrestling on that day,” he said.

Joining DeCapua as top-ranked sectional wrestlers from Newburgh are Greg Fischer at 106 pounds and Tyler Serafini at 152 pounds. Dan Banegas is fourth at 220 pounds, and Caleb Williams is fourth at 285 pounds.

Luke Fischer is the fifth-ranked 126-pounder and Alex Miller, at 182 pounds is ranked sixth.

By Bond Brungard

