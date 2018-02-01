O’Donnell announces bid for US House of Representative 18th Congressional District

Goshen, NY – James O’Donnell declared yesterday he is now a candidate for the 18th Congressional District, which covers all of Orange and Putnam Counties, as well as, portions of Dutchess and Westchester Counties. O’Donnell has held the positions of Deputy County Executive, New York State Police Lieutenant Colonel and Chief of the MTA Police Department and he is presently an Orange County Legislator.

In announcing his bid, Legislator O’Donnell remarked on the sad state of affairs that has gripped Washington and cited the most recent government shutdown as an example of the dysfunction that has a stranglehold on government.

O’Donnell spoke about National Security, “We need to keep our nation safe. As the Chief of Police of the MTA we rolled out the ‘See Something, Say Something’ Campaign. We now need a national number to call. One number nationwide.” O’Donnell went on to say that he believes a number of terrorist attacks could have been prevented with a well-publicized national phone number.

O’Donnell also discussed the opioid epidemic stating: “Border Security has a direct correlation with fighting the opioid crisis in our Country. We need to prevent drugs from coming over our borders from foreign lands and the negative impact it has on our society and our loved ones.”

Orange County Majority Leader Katie Bonelli stated “I am proud to support James O’Donnell as he seeks the office of United States Congressman. I have known and worked with Jim for over 25 years, he truly cares about this community and wants to help the people of this district. His experience and knowledge will serve not only the people of the Hudson Valley but our nation as well. I look forward to campaigning with him in the coming months and know he will be an excellent Member of Congress.”

In making his announcement, O’Donnell was joined by numerous local and state officials as well residents and community leaders who believe that new vision and energy are needed in the 18th Congressional District to face the challenges and opportunities of a rapidly changing national and global economy.