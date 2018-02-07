Plattekill signs up with county agencies

The Plattekill Town Board unanimously approved agreements between the Town and the Ulster County Emergency Response Team [UCERT] as well as the Ulster County Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team [URGENT]. The agreements have been proposed by the Office of the Ulster County District Attorney and the Office of the Ulster County Sheriff.

UCERT is responsible for rapid tactical responses to critical incidents and URGENT investigates criminal and violent activities of gang members and their affiliates, narcotic offenses and the possession and sale of illegal firearms.

Supervisor Joe Croce said the full Town Board and Police Chief Joseph Ryan have reviewed the cooperative agreements and have urged their approval. Complete copies of the agreements can be reviewed at the Town Clerk’s office at Town Hall.

Rte 32 bridge discussed

The board said there may be a period of two weeks in the near future when the newly opened Route 32 bridge may have to be closed because some additional concrete work is needed on the structure. Croce said he will be speaking with the bridge company to see if one lane could remain open or that work be done at night in order to avoid serious delays or re-establishment of a detour.

Justice Audit

Supervisor Croce said he received a letter, dated December 28, 2017, from the NYS Unified Court System that asked for the town Justices to provide their records and dockets to the town’s auditor for review and that findings be entered into the town’s records. The goal of the audit is to ensure accountability and control over the court’s finances and records.

The state has asked that Plattekill provide a copy to them of the audit of the court’s records, fiscal year ending December 31, 2017.

On January 12 Croce indicated that he received a signed letter from Town Justices, Annamaria Maciocia and Robert Murphy, attesting that their records are now available for review and confirmation. The Town Board indicated they will examine the records by the deadline of March 1.

By Mark Reynolds

