Section 9 wrestling tournament starts Friday

Pine Bush’s Alex O’Flaherty wrestled for the third time this season during a tournament in Highland Friday, prior to the Section 9, big schools championships this weekend.

And the 120-pounder pinned his opponent in a bout as many of the ranked wrestlers watched from the stands at Highland Middle School.

“It’s challenging,” said O’Flaherty, of wrestling. “I’m going to stick with it. The (pin) feels pretty good.”

Heading into the sectional tournament Friday and Saturday at Monroe-Woodbury, Pine Bush’s Shaun Burgos is the top-ranked 160-pounder, and at 126 pounds, Wallkill’s James Faison is also commanding the top spot.

At 132 pounds, Pine Bush’s Tommy Askey is second, and Valley Central’s Hunter Phillips is fifth. At 138 pounds, Pine Bush’s Dylan Greer is fourth, and Nick Florin, a fellow Bushman, is fifth at 145 pounds.

At 152 pounds, Wallkill’s Joe Pushman is fourth. Brian Mascaro, a fellow Panther, is second at 170 pounds. In the same weight class, Valley Central’s Colin Cummings is sixth.

Pine Bush’s Chris Tremper is third at 182 pounds. At 285 pounds, Valley Central’s Bryce Moore is fourth.

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com