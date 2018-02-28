Solomon sworn in as chief

“Do you solemnly swear that you will support the Constitution of the United States of America and the Constitution of the State of New York, and you will faithfully discharge the duties of police chief, provisionally at this moment, for the City of Newburgh?” asked Mayor Judy Kennedy.

“Yes, I do,” said Doug Solomon. The crowd erupted into applause.

Solomon was sworn in as the city’s provisional police chief at a small ceremony, held at the City of Newburgh Activity Center on Monday night. Solomon gave the oath surrounded by his family, with more than 100 people in attendance.

“I want to tell the public and the council, you’ve already got a great police department you can be proud of,” Solomon said following the ceremony. “These guys really do care. Against a lot of adversities, they really get the job done.”

“Going forward, I want to build upon the initiatives that are already put in place,” Solomon said, citing the city’s Group Violence Intervention program and the Youth Police Initiative. “We’re already planning on a junior police academy summer camp… That’s already in the works. I’m eager to get started.”

Solomon thanked his wife for “undying love and support” and City Manager Michael Ciaravino for “incredible support and confidence.” He said he was excited to take part in the City of Newburgh Renaissance. “I’ll be happy to be part of that,” he told the audience.

Solomon was appointed to the position on a provisional basis, pending the results of an upcoming police-chief exam. Solomon has served as a police officer, lieutenant and police chief in the Village of Monticello, where he worked for 30 years. In March, 2012, he began serving as police chief in the City of Beacon.

Solomon has been lauded for his experience working in diverse communities, earning an achievement award from the Sullivan County NAACP in 2010. Importantly, Solomon “addressed a gang problem in Monticello,” Ciaravino said in December.

It has been three years since the city has had a permanent police chief. Solomon began his first day at the City of Newburgh Police Department last Wednesday.

