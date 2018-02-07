Spring exhibitions unveiled at Dorsky Museum

The Samuel Dorsky Museum of Art at SUNY New Paltz is pleased to invite community members to a public reception on Saturday, Feb. 10, from 5 – 7 p.m., to celebrate the opening of three new exhibitions:

• “Abstract Minded: Works by Six Contemporary African Artists” (it opened Jan. 24), presenting work by contemporary artists born and/or raised in countries in Africa;

• “Steven Holl: Making Architecture” (opening Feb. 10), the next iteration of the Dorsky’s Hudson Valley Masters series, presenting the work of New York City and Rhinebeck-based architect Steven Holl;

• “Marking Time: Andy Warhol’s Vision of Celebrations, Commemorations, and Anniversaries” (opening Feb. 10), presenting work by Andy Warhol as part of a collaboration between regional universities titled “Warhol x 5.”

Also this spring, the museum will re-open “The Dorsky Collects: Selections from the Permanent Collection,” a continuing exhibition of historical and contemporary art, and present “Barbara Morgan: Photographs,” featuring works drawn from The Dorsky’s permanent collection.

The artists in “Abstract Minded: Works by Six Contemporary African Artists,” all born and/or raised in countries in Africa, produce work thematically or conceptually connected to the continent by using abstraction as a way of engaging in a broader conversation about art. Abstraction is as indigenous to African visual culture as it is to other parts of the world. Participating artists include: Osi Audu, Nicholas Hlobo, Serge Alain Nitegeka, Odili Donald Odita, Nnenna Okore, and Elias Sim.

The Dorsky Museum’s Hudson Valley Masters series continues in February 2018 with “Steven Holl: Making Architecture,” an exhibition examining the work of one of the world’s foremost architects. Over the course of his career, Steven Holl has realized numerous commissions, from private houses to major urban projects. Despite the demands of a highly successful office, he has managed to maintain the integrity and quality of his work by resisting corporatization. “Steven Holl: Making Architecture” reveals Holl’s intricate and distinctive process through approximately 100 models and related sketches and other studies created for nine recent projects, among them the Arts Building at Franklin and Marshall College in Pennsylvania; The Kennedy Center Expansion in Washington, D.C.; the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, Texas; and Maggie’s Cancer Care Center in London, U.K.

Andy Warhol was highly attuned to our social practice of using celebrations to mark anniversaries – whether of births, deaths or centennials, and whether of people, places or things. “Marking Time” is the first exhibition to explore Warhol’s insights into the social and personal significances of such time markers. Among the works included in the exhibition are prints occasioned by the centennial of the Brooklyn Bridge and the five-year anniversary of Kennedy’s assassination, Polaroid photographs recording holiday motifs and feminist milestones, black and white photographs of birthday celebrations, and a work in plastic marking the 10-year anniversary of the fabled Leo Castelli Gallery.

Funding for The Dorsky’s exhibitions and programs is provided by the Friends of the Samuel Dorsky Museum of Art and SUNY New Paltz. Additional support for spring 2018 exhibitions has been provided by the Dorsky Museum Contemporary Art Program Fund.

The Samuel Dorsky Museum of Art is located on the campus of the State University of New York at New Paltz, 1 Hawk Drive. Hours are Wednesday – Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Admission is free.