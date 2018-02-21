The age of humans at Ann Street Gallery

The human species influence on the planet is presently so profound, scientists have coined our period in the Earth’s timeline the Anthropocene – the age of humans. It is a crisis of unimaginable consequences and the effect on global ecosystems is arguably one of our greatest collective challenges.

The newest exhibition at Newburgh’s Ann Street Gallery, Anthropocene, will explore the impact of the changing climate and its devastating results on our environment, while acknowledging that humans are the dominant force of this global catastrophe and the Earth’s current transformation.

Inspired by a variety of ecological disasters, the works featured in the exhibition are the creative response of 24 artists working in a variety of disciplines. In visually compelling ways, these artists are utilizing their art as a powerful vehicle to impact the viewer and raise awareness of the wide-ranging issues related to anthropogenic climate change: flooding, tropical storms, droughts, desertification, vanishing species and human pollution.

Climate change is now a global phenomenon that can no longer be ignored. Hopefully, within this gallery setting, visitors will take the opportunity to contemplate some of these urgent issues; humanity’s collective impact on the planet and to think differently about their own behaviors and relationship to the environment.

Featured artists: Darcie Abbatiello, Michael Asbill, Brigitte Amarger, Caitlin Cass, Reenie Charriere, Mariah Conner, Michael Fishcherkeller, Susan Fishman, Stephanie Garon, Helen Glazer, Eloisa Guanlao, Colleen Keough, Dakotah Konicek, Rena Leinberger, Jonathan Barry Marquis, Itty Neuhaus, Gregory Martin, Daniel W. Miller, Sarah Misra, Maye Osborne, Elaine Quave, Jamie Rodriguez, John Shlichta, Gianna Stewart, and Uros Weinberger.

The gallery is located at 104 Ann Street in Newburgh, and hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 – 4 p.m., Friday through Saturday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The gallery is open Newburgh Last Saturday until 8 p.m. The exhibit’s opening reception will take place on Saturday, February 24, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

The exhibition was curated by Virginia Walsh and will be on view through Saturday, April 7.