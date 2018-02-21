Times Community Newspapers
SportsWallkill’s Nordic team wins Section 9 title

Wallkill’s Nordic team wins Section 9 title

February 21, 2018

Wallkill’s boys’ Nordic ski team won the Section 9 championship Tuesday, Feb. 13 at Lapland Lake.

The Panthers garnered 17 points on the 10K course, and they were led by Justin Smith’s second place finish. Lucas Smith was third. Jude Martini and Aiden Banks went 5-6. And Mazin Moya, in eighth place and Jared Salomon, in 10th place, rounded out the top 10.

Wallkill’s girls’ team was third with 11 points, and Madison Tremper finished eighth on the 7.5K course.

The Smith twins, Martini, Banks and Mojan will advance to the state meet Feb. 26-27 at the Harriett Hollister and Bristol Mountain ski areas.

By Bond Brungard
sports@tcnewspapers.com



