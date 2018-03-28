Beck takes the reins of Marlboro’s football program

The high school football season is little more than five months from kick-off, and Brian Beck is now getting Marlboro ready for the 2018 season.

Beck, who has been a defensive coordinator for 12 years, takes over as head coach following the Marlboro’s Central School District’s parting with Rich Ward.

“This is not a job I was after. I enjoyed my tenure under Rich,” said Beck. “He has been an amazing mentor and friend. I have learned a vast amount of knowledge from him about the game and about life. He is and will continue to be a close friend to me.”

Beck, a fifth-grade math teacher in the district, has been with Marlboro’s football program almost his entire life. He started playing modified football and worked his way through the varsity program. After he graduated in 2002, he played at Marist before returning to Marlboro.

Beck spent four seasons coaching under Bob Koonz and the last eight years under Ward. Ward coached the Dukes to multiple sectional titles before a profane texting tirade against a parent prompted the district to re-examine his appointment as head coach this year.

Marlboro won the Section 9, Class B title last fall, and Beck takes over a team with many of the players from that championship.

“Our program is in great shape,” he said. “We have 17 returning starters and a dozen returning role players, who are all ready to attack the season and challenge each other to get better.”

As the spring sports season gets underway, Beck will spend his time indoors helping the Dukes with the conditioning and weight training needed for the upcoming season in the fall.

“The expectations for the offseason are to continue weight training, dedicate ourselves to conditioning, and achieve solid work at our camps. We worry about ourselves. We want to attack each day and find a way to get better,” he said. “We live by the motto, “Win today!” Each day we should find a way to better ourselves as an individual and as a team. No days off.”

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com