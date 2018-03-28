Ben Jones wins Montgomery’s Run for the Gold

The air was cool, but the morning sun was warm, and it seemed festive when more than 600 runners and walkers gathered for the Village of Montgomery’s Run for the Gold 5K Saturday.

The race has contributed about $35,000 in six years to benefit cancer research, veterans and now scholarships at Valley Central High School.

“This is the first year we are doing that,” said Jan Leonard, a race organizer, of the scholarships. “We have given everything back to the community.”

Ben Jones won the race with a time of 17:18. Matt O’Brien, a Valley Central junior, was second with a time of 18:37.

“First it was cold,” said O’Brien. “I feel like I was getting stronger as I went on. I got my rhythm.”

John Abrams was third with a time of 18:59. Hannah Schmitt was the fastest female and sixth overall with a time of 19:10. Kelly O’Connor was second fastest female and eighth overall with a time of 19:37. Heather Jurgens, in 13th place, was the third fastest female with a time of 20:14.