Exploring Saint Patrick and snake tales

On Saturday, March 17 at 10 a.m, celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum with St. Patrick’s Day Snakes at the Museum’s Wildlife Education Center, 25 Boulevard Cornwall-on-Hudson.

Legend says that Ireland has no snakes because St. Patrick chased them into the sea and banished them from the island forever. Museum Educators will separate fact from fiction about this story and everything “snake.” Then meet some of their favorite snake friends!

According to Wildlife Education Center Manager Emily Nestlerode, “if St. Patrick had known about all the amazing adaptations snakes have and why they are such vital animals to have in our backyard, he would’ve been inviting snakes to visit Ireland instead of kicking them out.”

Recommended for adults and families with children ages 5 and up. Admission- Museum Members: $5/Adults, $3/Children. Not- yet-Members: $7/Adults, $5/Children. Enjoy free same day admission to the Wildlife Education Center after paid attendance to this program.

For more information visit hhnm.org or call 534-5506 ext. 204.