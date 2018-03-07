Gardiner Library presents Ukrainian Easter

The Gardiner Library will present a Ukrainian Easter Celebration on Saturday March 10 from noon to 2 p.m.

Members of the local branch of the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America (UNWLA) will come to the library to teach about Ukrainian Easter celebrations: the foods, rituals, embroidery, and beautifully decorated Pysanky Easter Eggs. Embroidered bookmarks will be provided for children to try their hand at doing cross stitches with knobby yarns.

A short video about how the Pysanky Easter eggs are made will be shown followed by a demonstration on how the wax is applied and how a finished egg is cleaned up to show its workmanship. After learning about the meanings of the colors and symbols on the Pysanky eggs children will be invited to draw their own Pysanka on wooden disks which will be turned into magnets. Children can bring home their crafts in provided plastic tote bags. Easter Babka with apple cider will be available to sample throughout the program.

The program will take place in the library community room, 133 Farmer’s Turnpike in Gardiner. For directions or further information call 255-1255 or visit gardinerlibrary.org or the library’s facebook page.