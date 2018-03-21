Gardnertown team headed for polo championship

After finishing third nationally a year ago, a polo team from Gardnertown Farms is heading to Ithaca this weekend to Cornell to play again in the indoor open Interscholastic Championships.

Joe Post, John Dencker and Matteo Chaux are seeking a national title after beating a Connecticut team in the regionals earlier this winter.

“Our teamwork is better,” said Post, as he was preparing a horse for practice last week.

Post, an NFA senior, played goalie this past fall for the NFA boys’ soccer team. But within the next half a year, he’s headed to the University of Kentucky to play polo there.

The Gardnertown trio head into the national champions with a record of 11-0, and they did so with some better horses than in the past. Dencker said good horses are a big part of the game – along with thoughtful riders.

“We have matured a lot more,” said Dencker, “and our play has, too.”

And that maturation helps the riders understand their horses and the common goal they seek of scoring more goals than the other team.

“There’s a decent amount of mutual respect,” said Dencker, who attends Trinity Pawling prep school. “If you respect (your horse), you will get a lot out of them.”

By Bond Brungard

